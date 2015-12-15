Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
DUBAI The International Monetary Fund will finalize an agreement with Iraq in the coming days for a program to monitor its economy, the fund's Middle East director said on Tuesday.
The monitoring program would establish a track record of effective performance on the part of the Iraqi authorities which could lead to a finance program being agreed next year, Masood Ahmed told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
Iraqi authorities agreed last month to have the IMF monitor Baghdad's economic polices, with the program aimed at reining in spending and reducing Iraq's budget deficit.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.