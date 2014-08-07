Armed British police arrest man with knives near May's office
LONDON Armed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.
KIRKUK Iraq Two car bombs killed nine people in the Kurdish-held Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Thursday, police and medical sources said.
The explosions near a Shi'ite mosque holding displaced people came after an offensive launched by Islamic State fighters which has routed Kurdish forces in northern Iraq and caused tens of thousands of people to flee.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Armed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.
SKOPJE Macedonian police fired stun grenades on Thursday evening to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.