Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi security forces to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, take part in a military-style training in Baghdad,... REUTERS/ Ahmed Malik

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama had invited the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives to the White House on Wednesday for a meeting on Iraq.

He told reporters at the Capitol that he, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, House Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi had been invited.

A White House official confirmed the meeting, describing it as part of Obama's "ongoing consultations" with congressional leaders on foreign policy issues, including Iraq.

McConnell said he was looking forward to the meeting.

"I'm anxious to hear what he has to say. He's the president of the United States," the Kentucky lawmaker said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)