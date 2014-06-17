Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi security forces to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, take part in a military-style training in... REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

BAGHDAD Iraqi Shi'ite and Sunni political leaders made a joint call for national unity on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting called after a week of sectarian violence that saw Sunni militants seize northern cities.

The leaders, including Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite, and Sunni Usama al-Nujaifi, the last speaker of parliament which dissolved this month, stood apart and listened as Maliki's predecessor Ibrahim al-Jafaari called for "defending the state and protecting its sovereignty and dignity."

“No terrorist powers represent any sect or religion,” Jafaari said in the televised address, which included a broad promise of "reviewing the previous course".

The leaders also called for avoiding sectarian grievances and forbade non-state actors from carrying weapons.

Nujaifi and Maliki did not speak to each other after the speech, and only a few of the politicians exchanged words before walking away. In a similar meeting a year ago, Nujaifi and Maliki were shown embracing.

At the height of sectarian violence in 2007, Iraqi political leaders issued a call for political unity which had little effect.

(Reporting by Ned Parker; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)