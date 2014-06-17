Police say 'minimal but necessary force' used on United passenger
A police officer said "minimal but necessary force" was used to remove a United Airlines customer from a plane in what has become a public relations disaster for the company.
BAGHDAD Iraqi Shi'ite and Sunni political leaders made a joint call for national unity on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting called after a week of sectarian violence that saw Sunni militants seize northern cities.
The leaders, including Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite, and Sunni Usama al-Nujaifi, the last speaker of parliament which dissolved this month, stood apart and listened as Maliki's predecessor Ibrahim al-Jafaari called for "defending the state and protecting its sovereignty and dignity."
“No terrorist powers represent any sect or religion,” Jafaari said in the televised address, which included a broad promise of "reviewing the previous course".
The leaders also called for avoiding sectarian grievances and forbade non-state actors from carrying weapons.
Nujaifi and Maliki did not speak to each other after the speech, and only a few of the politicians exchanged words before walking away. In a similar meeting a year ago, Nujaifi and Maliki were shown embracing.
At the height of sectarian violence in 2007, Iraqi political leaders issued a call for political unity which had little effect.
