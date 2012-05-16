David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, speaks at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose investment picks are closely watched, raced through a list of the companies he likes and has concerns about including Apple Inc and Martin Marietta Materials .

Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, said that Apple is still penetrating markets and noted that once a customer has one Apple product they are sure to want another.

He also said that Martin Marietta Materials has benefited from a one-time stimulus and is overvalued.

Einhorn joked that he feels he is not missing much for not being invested in China.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)