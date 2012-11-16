The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. The Irish government on Thursday pledged to urgently clarify its vague abortion laws after an Indian woman died in an Irish hospital after being denied a termination, sparking an outcry from voters and criticism from the Indian government. Thousands held a candle-lit vigil outside parliament on Wednesday after the news broke of death of Savita Halappanavar, 31, from septicaemia days after miscarrying 17 weeks into her pregnancy and her husband said she had been denied an abortion. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. The Irish government on Thursday pledged to urgently clarify its vague abortion laws after an Indian woman died in an Irish hospital after being denied a termination, sparking an outcry from voters and criticism from the Indian government. Thousands held a candle-lit vigil outside parliament on Wednesday after the news broke of death of Savita Halappanavar, 31, from septicaemia days after miscarrying 17 weeks into her pregnancy and her husband said she had been denied an abortion. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Savita Halappanavar is seen in an undated family photo in Galway, Ireland. Thousands of people rallied outside Ireland's parliament on Wednesday to demand strict abortion rules be eased after a pregnant Indian woman repeatedly denied a termination died in an Irish hospital. Halappanavar, 31, admitted to University Hospital Galway in the west of Ireland last month, died of septicaemia a week after miscarrying 17 weeks into her pregnancy. REUTERS/Irish Times/handout

Savita Halappanavar is seen in an undated family photo in Galway, Ireland. Thousands of people rallied outside Ireland's parliament on Wednesday to demand strict abortion rules be eased after a pregnant Indian woman repeatedly denied a termination died in an Irish hospital. Halappanavar, 31, admitted to University Hospital Galway in the west of Ireland last month, died of septicaemia a week after miscarrying 17 weeks into her pregnancy. REUTERS/Irish Times/handout

Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. The Irish government on Thursday pledged to urgently clarify its vague abortion laws after an Indian woman died in an Irish hospital after being denied a termination, sparking an outcry from voters and criticism from the Indian government. Thousands held a candle-lit vigil outside parliament on Wednesday after the news broke of death of Savita Halappanavar, 31, from septicaemia days after miscarrying 17 weeks into her pregnancy and her husband said she had been denied an abortion. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. Ireland's government on Thursday pledged to clarify its abortion laws after a woman, who was denied a termination, died from septicaemia in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. Ireland's government on Thursday pledged to clarify its abortion laws after a woman, who was denied a termination, died from septicaemia in an Irish hospital. Thousands held a candle-lit vigil outside parliament on Wednesday after news broke of the death of Savita Halappanavar, an Indian Hindu, following a miscarriage 17 weeks into her pregnancy. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland's prime minister said on Friday he would not be rushed into making a decision on the issue of abortion, after an Indian woman who was refused a termination died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital.

"This is a matter that has divided Irish society now for a great number of years, and I am not going to be rushed into a situation by force of numbers on any side," Prime Minister Enda Kenny told state broadcaster RTE.

The Irish government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws.

A wave of protests have taken place across Ireland in recent days in response to the death of 31-year old Savita Halappanavar who died of septicaemia following a miscarriage 17 weeks into her pregnancy.

Activists in the overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country, which has some of the world's most restrictive laws on abortion, say the refusal by doctors to terminate the pregnancy earlier may have contributed to her death.

"This is something that has to be dealt with rationally, and openly and truthfully and that is what will happen," said Kenny.

A delayed expert report on abortion was submitted to the Health Ministry this week and will be published after being discussed by government, Kenny added.

Halappanavar was admitted to hospital in severe pain on October 21 and asked for a termination after doctors told her the baby would not survive, according to her husband Praveen.

The fetus was surgically removed when its heartbeat stopped days later, but her family believes the delay contributed to the blood poisoning that killed Halappanavar on October 28.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Myra MacDonald)