DUBLIN Ireland's government forecast a 2014 fiscal deficit of 4.8 percent of GDP on Tuesday as ministers presented next year's budget, the country's first without an international aid backstop since it took a bailout in 2010.

Following are comments to parliament by Finance Minister Michael Noonan.

OVERALL AIMS OF BUDGET

"The purpose of this budget is to continue the progress we have made; to reinforce policies that grow the economy; to establish the conditions which will create jobs; and to prepare for exiting the bailout programme."

EXITING THE BAILOUT

"One of the primary tasks of this budget is to lay down the conditions for a successful exit from the bailout programme at the end of this year ... We are well on course to do this."

FISCAL ADJUSTMENTS

"We will bring in a deficit of 4.8 percent in 2014, we will bring in a small primary surplus, demonstrating that our national debt, which has been rising for so many years, is under control.

"We will achieve these targets by an adjustment of 3.1 billion euros, 2.5 billion euros of which will consist of expenditure cuts and tax increases."

INDIVIDUAL TAX RATES

"The rate of VAT for the tourism and hospitality sector and the other sectors to which it applies is due to revert to 13.5 percent... However, it is important that we reinforce success when possible, so I have decided to continue the 9 percent rate of VAT for these vital sectors."

"I have also decided to reduce the air travel tax to zero with effect from the 1st of April 2014."

CONSTRUCTION

"In light of increases in property prices due to the supply limitations in some areas, it is important that we increase the supply of suitable residential housing stock to prevent a new property bubble emerging."

CORPORATE TAX

"We are 100 percent committed to the 12.5 percent corporation tax rate. This will not change."

MORTGAGES

"Within the next twelve months I expect that the vast majority of customers who are currently in (mortgage) arrears will have been offered and accepted a sustainable solution."

FORECASTS

"The forecast deficit for 2013 is 7.3 percent (of GDP), for 2014, 4.8 percent and for 2015, 2.9 percent. We have beaten our deficit target during each year of our program, and a deficit at 4.8 percent will beat the target again next year."

"My department is forecasting GDP growth of 0.2 percent this year, strengthening to 2 percent next year."

(Editing by John Stonestreet)