U.S. Treasury unveils financial reforms, critics attack
The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan on Monday to upend the country's financial regulatory framework, which, if successful, would grant many items on Wall Street's wishlist.
DUBLIN Ireland will lift a three-year ban on the short-selling of bank stocks from midnight on Friday, the central bank said, in a move that will only affect Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), the last independent lender left after the devastating financial crash of 2008-09.
Ireland banned the short-selling of local bank stocks in September 2008, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers threatened the sector.
A local property market crash later brought the industry to the brink of collapse as loan losses mounted, triggering an 85 billion-euro EU-IMF bailout and forcing the government to take over all local lenders bar Bank of Ireland, in which the state has a 15 percent stake.
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling share prices. Traders borrow stocks to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a lower price and pocketing the difference.
WASHINGTON The U.S. federal government will have enough cash flow to pay its bills through at least early September despite the limit on more government borrowing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday, while urging lawmakers to raise the debt limit soon.