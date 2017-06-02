DUBLIN An Irish nun and a policeman have emerged as unlikely sporting stars, after a video of the pair kicking a football in their respective uniforms went viral.

The video shows a police officer identified as Garda O'Connell playing "keepy-uppy" with an unnamed nun from the Dominican order in the city of Limerick in southwest Ireland.

"Keepy-uppy' is a game in which players try and keep a football off the ground without using their hands or arms.

"We're not sure who won this time, a rematch will have to be scheduled," An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, said on their Facebook page.

