DUBLIN Ireland's finance minister said on Wednesday the country did not want to become the 'whipping boy' for what he called a flawed U.S. Senate report into the level of corporate tax Apple Inc pays in Ireland.

Ireland was forced to defend its corporate tax rate after the U.S. Senate said on Monday that Apple paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits in Irish subsidiaries and that it had negotiated a special corporate tax rate of less than 2 percent.

"I do not want to be the whipping boy for some misunderstanding in a hearing in the U.S. congress," Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee in his first comments on the subject since the Senate hearings.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Michael Roddy)