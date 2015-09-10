Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
RAMAT GAN, Israel - Sahara, a four-year-old baboon with light-colored fur, gave birth in Israel's Ramat Gan Safari zoo to a baby girl with dark fur.
The still unnamed baby baboon was born three weeks ago and surprised zoo officials who expected the animal to resemble her mother.
"For us it's really amazing and we are very happy because we already had two light-fur baboons but none of them gave birth," said veterinarian Ariella Rosenzweig.
Although the baby baboon has dark fur, the animal could pass on the rare gene for light fur to future generations, according to the zoo.
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
NEW YORK Legendary singer Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but the native New Yorker was in his hometown on Wednesday celebrating his long, prolific career as a singer and a painter.