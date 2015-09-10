RAMAT GAN, Israel - Sahara, a four-year-old baboon with light-colored fur, gave birth in Israel's Ramat Gan Safari zoo to a baby girl with dark fur.

The still unnamed baby baboon was born three weeks ago and surprised zoo officials who expected the animal to resemble her mother.

"For us it's really amazing and we are very happy because we already had two light-fur baboons but none of them gave birth," said veterinarian Ariella Rosenzweig.

Although the baby baboon has dark fur, the animal could pass on the rare gene for light fur to future generations, according to the zoo.