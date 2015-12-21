An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israeli authorities must overcome disagreements to implement a bank reform aimed at boosting competition and lowering consumer credit costs, since it will make interest rate policy more effective, the deputy central bank governor said.

Last week, a government committee unveiled reforms that included forcing the country's two largest banks to sell their credit card businesses to boost competition.

But the Bank of Israel and Finance Ministry are at odds on a number of issues in the panel's interim report, with the government wanting more regulatory control and more competition and the central bank seeking to ensure that increased competition does not destabilize the banking system.

Government sources said it was not clear whether the Bank of Israel, which is the banking regulator, was fully committed to more competition in the sector.

Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg, the Bank of Israel's deputy governor, rejected that notion, saying the central bank has a strong stake in a competitive and stable financial system.

"There is no disagreement to having a more competitive system," she told Reuters. "...If we don't have a competitive financial system, then interest rate decisions won't be passed on to consumers and investors, and that completely weakens monetary policy."

Under the plan, which Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said he is not bound to follow, banks Hapoalim and Leumi have two years to sell control of their credit card firms.

But the state and central bank are at odds over who should regulate the new entities, as well as whether banks should also be able to issue credit cards.

The finance ministry believes the capital markets commissioner, which is part of the ministry, should regulate, while the central bank thinks it should do the job.

"You want an authority to regulate and not be influenced by political decisions," Baudot-Trajtenberg said.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug has said any changes must not threaten the stability of banks, which weathered the global financial crisis relatively well.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by John Stonestreet)