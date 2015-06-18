An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM The Bank of Israel looks set to leave interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight month next week, resisting pressure from downwardly revised GDP data and a stronger shekel to cut them, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Ten of 11 economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank to leave its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at a record low of 0.1 percent. One forecast a 10 basis point reduction to zero when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (9 a.m. EDT).

At 4:15 p.m. Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug will hold a news conference.

The Bank will also publish updated economic growth and inflation forecasts for 2015 and 2016. The bank currently sees growth of 3.2 percent in 2015 and 3.5 percent next year.

Minutes of the last meeting, on May 25, showed that all five monetary policy committee members voted for no change, saying the current rates supported growth and the return of inflation to a 1-3 percent target rate within a year.

The deflation trend that began in September has eased, with annual inflation at -0.4 percent in May from -0.5 percent in April and -1.0 percent in March.

A downward revision to first-quarter GDP to an annualized 2.1 percent from an initial 2.5 percent puts some pressure on the central bank to act, especially since exports - some 40 percent of economic activity - fell 6.2 percent, pressured by a stronger shekel.

Conversely, private spending rose 7.5 percent in the first quarter.

"The GDP numbers pose a great dilemma for the Bank of Israel," said Ori Greenfeld, chief economist at the Psagot brokerage. "On one hand, the economy looks okay. The consumer is enjoying lower rates so things are getting better.

"But the strong shekel is hurting exports. The question is whether the Bank of Israel is still very sensitive to the currency market as it was a few months ago."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)