Stocks advance on modest oil bounce
NEW YORK World stock markets edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a modest rebound in oil prices after the commodity hit 10-month lows, while the U.S. yield curve managed to stall its recent flattening.
JERUSALEM Israel's public debt as a proportion of economic output fell 1.7 percentage points in 2016 to reach 62.2 percent amid tighter government spending and very low interest rates, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.
The debt-to-gross domestic product ratio has dropped seven straight years, from 63.9 percent in 2015 and 74.8 percent in 2009. Public debt totaled 740.8 billion shekels ($210 billion) last year, compared with 726.7 billion in 2015.
The ministry's tally showed a slightly smaller drop for 2016 than a preliminary estimate of 62.1 percent it published in January.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)
NEW YORK Oil rose on Thursday, a day after hitting 10-month lows, but market sentiment remained negative because the global crude glut has persisted despite OPEC-led output cuts.