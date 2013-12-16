An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM The Bank of Israel should gradually raise interest rates if its economy grows faster than expected and the shekel's appreciation eases, the International Monetary Fund said, warning that low rates could fuel further house price increases.

For now, the IMF said, maintaining the current monetary policy is justified by the risk to growth from a stronger shekel and weak external demand.

Israel's benchmark rate stands at a four-year low of 1.0 percent as the central bank takes advantage of tame inflation to support the economy. But the low rates have helped push house prices up more than 50 percent.

The IMF forecast Israel's economy will grow 3.5 percent this year and moderate to 3.25 percent in 2014, or 2.5 percent excluding natural gas production.

"If growth turns out to be much stronger than expected or if appreciation pressures on the shekel ease, including because of policy tightening in major advanced economies, the Bank of Israel should gradually normalize monetary policy," the IMF said in a report issued on Monday.

The Bank of Israel next decides on interest rates on December 23. It left rates unchanged the prior two meetings after a rate cut in September.

Risks to Israel's economic outlook were tilted to the downside because of a prolonged period of sluggish growth in Europe and the United States - Israel's largest export partners - and slower growth in emerging economies.

The IMF praised improvement in Israel's fiscal position but said public debt and the structural deficit remain high. Starting in 2015, Israel will need to reduce spending and raise taxes to put the public debt firmly on a downward trend.

The budget deficit is forecast at around 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 and 3 percent next year, while the debt to GDP ratio looks to fall near 65 percent. Further strengthening of the fiscal framework is needed, the IMF said, since Israel often misses or revises its targets.

It also said Israel needs to bolster the financial system so it could withstand shocks, such as a correction in the housing market. Israel needs to continually monitor risks to the financial sector and conduct stress tests.

The IMF added that efforts to establish a financial stability committee - led by the central bank - need to be stepped up, with a clear focus on policies in normal times that identify, diagnose and issue warnings over risk.

