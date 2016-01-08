JERUSALEM - Time Out Tel Aviv magazine says it has published a video of Jewish-Arab couples kissing in protest against an Israeli government decision to ban a novel about a romance between an Israeli woman and Palestinian man from the Hebrew high school curriculum.

Editor Alex Polonsky said the magazine carried out the project after Israel's Education Ministry said it had decided against including Dorit Rabinyan's "Borderlife" book in the curriculum, fearing it could raise tensions among pupils.

"We gathered a few couples of Jews and Arabs to kiss in front of our cameras, some of them are real couples in real life, some of them met only at the photo shoot," he said.

"I don’t know if the project will change something (politically) but I am sure it will give a bit of hope to the people watching it, no matter if they are Israelis or Palestinians, Jews or Muslims who live in this country."