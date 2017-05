JERUSALEM Israeli police said one rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Israel on Tuesday and no damage or injuries were reported.

Earlier reports by Israeli media said five rockets had been fired but it was later found that electronic sensors watching for firings may have given false readings.

No group in the Gaza Strip had immediately taken responsibility for the firing. Israeli media speculated that it may have been an errant rocket that was not intentionally aimed at Israeli territory.

