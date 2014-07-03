A Palestinian inspects a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

VIENNA The U.N. human rights chief condemned both Palestinians and Israelis for a flare up of violence across the Israel-Gaza border following the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.

"From a human rights point of view, I utterly condemn these rocket attacks and more especially I condemn Israel's excessive acts of retaliation," U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay told journalists in Vienna on Thursday.

"I am extremely concerned by what's happening," she added on the sidelines of a conference.

She also condemned killing of a Palestinian teen, whose body was found in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"It's despicable but now in turn there's been a kidnapping and killing of a Palestinian youth. This cannot happen. This level of retaliation is excessive and this is what is spawned when governments do not respect the rule of law, when governments themselves resort to excessive forms of retaliation," she said.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alison Williams)