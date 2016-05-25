WASHINGTON Reports of Israel's new right-wing governing coalition raise "legitimate questions" about the direction of Israeli policy but the United States will judge the new government based on its actions, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

"We have also seen reports from Israel describing it as the most right-wing coalition in Israel's history and we also know that many of its ministers have said they oppose a two-state solution," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters. "This raises legitimate questions about the direction it may be headed in ... and what kind of policies it may adopt."

