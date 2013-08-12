An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM The assumption that global interest rates are near bottom and a scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus is in sight persuaded the Bank of Israel to leave its rates unchanged last month, minutes of that meeting showed.

The central bank held the benchmark rate at 1.25 percent on July 29, the first meeting without long-time governor Stanley Fischer, having cut the rate twice in May by a total of half a percentage point.

All five monetary policy committee members voted in favor of no change, though the MPC described the decision as a "dilemma".

Weakness in exports and a strengthening of the shekel currency - now at a two-year peak versus the dollar - argued for a rate cut.

But continued mortgage growth and increasing home prices supported the case for unchanged rates for "reasons of stability," the central bank said on Monday.

Factors abroad tipped the balance, including the falling interest rate gap between the Bank of Israel and major central banks, the belief the cycle of global rate cuts is close to ending and the "foreseeable tapering" of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program, the minutes said.

Analysts believe one more Israeli rate cut is possible in coming months, depending on economic growth.

'EASING GROWTH CONCERNS'

Some commentators have argued the MPC, holding its first meeting under acting central bank chief Karnit Flug, opted to leave rates unchanged in the face of weak economic data in order to leave the key policy decision to the next governor.

Barry Topf, senior advisor to the governor and a voting MPC member, said this was "absolutely not" the case.

"The decision was taken on the basis of the information we had and the situation of the Israeli and world economies," he told Reuters last week [ID:nL6N0G83MM]

Two nominees for central bank chief have already pulled out. Former Argentina central bank head Mario Blejer is viewed as the new frontrunner. [ID:nL6N0GC03A]

Israel's economy is expected to grow 2.8 percent in 2013, excluding a 1 percentage point contribution from natural gas production.

Data in July suggested second quarter economic growth should be similar to the 2.9 percent annualized pace of the first quarter.

"The data that became available this month eased concerns over a further slowdown in growth," the minutes added.

Exports, which comprise some 40 percent of the economy, remain a concern, particularly following the International Monetary Fund's downward revision to global growth and worldwide trade, the central bank said.

It said a rise in inflation and inflation expectations to around 2 percent - the middle of the government's 1-3 percent target range - did not require "a particular (policy) response ...at this stage."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by John Stonestreet)