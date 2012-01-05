JERUSALEM A Saudi-based computer hacker published details of thousands of active Israeli credit cards for the second time this week, the chief executive of Israel's largest card company said Thursday.

Dov Kotler, CEO of Isracard, a unit of Bank Hapoalim, said in a statement that 5,200 of the credit card numbers listed by the hacker had been issued by his company. They had all now been blocked, he added.

The hacker, who identified himself as OxOmar and a member of a Saudi Arabian hacking team, had published the numbers of 11,000 credit cards, Israeli media reported. He had also broken into several websites, they added.

It was the second such cyber attack since Tuesday, when the same hacker leaked the numbers of another 14,000 Israeli credit card numbers he had stolen.

The Bank of Israel was looking into the incident, a spokesman said.

