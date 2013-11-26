Kanye West settles with Hungarian singer over alleged song theft
Kanye West has settled a lawsuit by a Hungarian rock singer who accused the hip-hop star of sampling one of his best-known works without permission for the 2013 song "New Slaves."
JERUSALEM Israeli entertainer Arik Einstein, whose crooning hit tunes and comedic turns on screen endeared him to generations of Israelis, died on Tuesday in a Tel Aviv hospital at the age of 74 after suffering a fatal hemorrhage.
"The songs he composed and sang are the soundtrack for Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "With much sadness Israel parts with a cultural giant."
Einstein started out in a military entertainment troupe before joining a pop band, and then went on to have a prolific solo career. He also starred in a number of cult movies and a satirical television show.
His rendition of the song "Cry For You" became the unofficial Israeli requiem for assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by major record labels to revive copyright infringement claims against video-sharing website Vimeo LLC for hosting content that included songs by famed bands such as the Beatles, the Jackson 5 and the Beach Boys without permission.
NEW YORK Bob Dylan's new album "Triplicate" explores American standards from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, but the veteran singer-songwriter says that does not mean he is yearning for the past.