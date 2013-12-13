A woman has her picture taken as snow falls near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People have their pictures taken as snow falls in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in winter in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Swans are pictured in their snow-covered enclosure during winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rides his bicycle on a snow-covered road in winter in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men roll a snowball after a snowstorm at a park during winter in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Men play a bat and ball game after a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The snow capped Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City is seen from the Mount of Olives December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A man holding an umbrella walks as snow falls at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People walk in front of the snow capped Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man holding an umbrella walks as snow falls at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A dog stands in the snow at a park in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People build a snowman in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A woman swims in the pool at the David Citadel Hotel during a snow storm in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM A snowstorm of rare intensity blanketed the Jerusalem area and parts of the occupied West Bank on Friday, choking off the city and stranding hundreds in vehicles on impassable roads.

Israeli authorities said at least 50 centimeters (20 inches) had fallen since Thursday, and forecasters said the snow would continue through much of the day.

"In my 54 years I don't remember a sight like this, such an amount I cannot recall," Nir Barkat, mayor of Jerusalem, said.

While locals were instructed to remain in their homes, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was still expected to meet on Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Kerry arrived on Thursday and met in the West Bank city of Ramallah with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in his latest shuttle mission to try and move forward lagging peace talks.

The extent of the storm overburdened Jerusalem's rescue services, and the Israeli military helped police rescue hundreds of people stranded in vehicles on highways near Jerusalem, with more than 500 being housed in a city convention being used as a makeshift shelter.

All highways leading into the city were shut until further notice, with ploughs impeded by the continued snowfall and freezing temperatures, Israel Radio reported.

Falling tree branches toppled electricity wires leaving thousands without electricity, the broadcaster added.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by John Stonestreet)