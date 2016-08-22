Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
TEL AVIV Israel's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in July, unchanged from June, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
The number of employed rose 0.5 percent to 3.756million, with 61.3 percent of those aged 15 and over having jobs, up from 61.1 percent in June. Full-time employment rose 1.2 percent from June, while part-time employment slipped 0.4 percent last month.
The participation rate in the labor force of those 15 and older was 64.4 percent in July, up from 64.2 percent in June. Israel's economy is forecast to grow 2.4 percent in 2016.
In the second quarter, Israel's jobless rate ILUNR=ECIfell to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.