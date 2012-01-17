Shares of ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc ISTA.O jumped 12 percent on Tuesday after it said it was considering a sweetened takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) that came during meetings between the two companies.

Valeant raised its bid to $7.50 from $6.50 a share in cash, and said it could offer up to $8.50 a share, subject to due diligence. The acquisition-hungry Canadian drugmaker said its offer will still expire on January 31.

"We view Valeant's willingness to raise its bid at least $2 per share as a clear indication of the inadequacy of its initial proposal," ISTA Chief Executive Vicente Anido said in a statement.

In December, California-based ISTA rejected the original $314 million bid from Valeant, calling it "grossly inadequate."

ISTA said it is considering the new bid as part of its ongoing strategic review, and that it is in discussions with a number of parties interested in a transaction.

ISTA's shares have plummeted over the last seven months as sales of one of its key eye treatments for inflammation and pain have been hurt by the launch of a generic version by Mylan Inc MYL.N.

Also on Tuesday, ISTA said it had adopted a shareholder rights plan to replace one that expired on January 12, setting the trigger at 20 percent.

ISTA shares rose 11.9 percent to $8.13 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, while Valeant shares rose 1.1 percent to C$51.51 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Matt Driskill and Joyjeet Das)