PARIS Cosmetics company L'Oreal (OREP.PA) has agreed to buy IT Cosmetics, a U.S. maker of beauty products for women with severe skin conditions, for $1.2 billion, the French firm said on Friday.

IT Cosmetics will continue to operate from its New Jersey base under its current leadership team, L'Oreal said in a statement. The all-cash deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

