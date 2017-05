A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. Picture taken June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Germany's HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) owns 96.4 percent of Italcementi ITAI.MI following a public tender offer and will exercise its right to buy the rest at the same price of 10.60 euros per share, it said on Sunday.

HeidelbergCement said it expected to complete the acquisition, the biggest in its history at 6.7 billion euros ($7.5 billion), by the end of this month.

