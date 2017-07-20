FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
Italy's banking fund says 3.4 billion euro investment in Veneto banks wiped out
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
U.S.
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 15 hours ago

Italy's banking fund says 3.4 billion euro investment in Veneto banks wiped out

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banking bailout fund Atlante has effectively lost a 3.4 billion euro ($3.96 billion)investment it made in two Veneto-based lenders after the two banks were liquidated by the government, Quaestio, the manager of Atlante, said on Thursday.

As a result, Quaestio said in a statement it was now considering winding down Atlante, which was set up in April 2015 with contributions from Italian banks and other financial institutions.

Atlante had a total endowment of 4.25 billion euros. It put the 800 million euros that were not invested in the Veneto banks into a spin-off fund, known as Atlante 2, that was created to buy bad loans from ailing banks.

With further contributions from other institutions, Atlante 2 built up a firepower of 2.2 billion euros that it has now almost entirely committed to a string of bad loan deals.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.