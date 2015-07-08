MILAN A multi-pronged approach is needed to tackle the problem of Italian banks' soured loans, the Bank of Italy's chief said on Wednesday, warning a market for these assets may not reach an adequate size while a vehicle to buy bad loans would help.

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said recent changes to speed up bankruptcy procedures and the recovery of assets backing defaulted loans, as well as tax measures to allow banks to fully book credit losses, will over time help lenders cut bad loans -- which currently represent 10 percent of total loans.

"The rise in the value of problematic loans triggered by the reforms ... may not be enough to give this market an adequate size," Visco said.

But he also urged a rapid conclusion of talks between Italy and European Union authorities over the creation of a vehicle to purchase bad loans from banks, saying it would help restart credit.

"Prolonged uncertainty over this matter may hold back market transactions," he said. "Banks must also strive to improve data on problematic loans ... Insufficient information may discourage potential buyers," he added.

