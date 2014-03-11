People walk in front of the Bank of Italy in Rome June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Italian financial authorities told banks on Tuesday that they should provide the fullest information possible about the impact of the revaluation of their stakes in the Bank of Italy when presenting their 2013 annual accounts.

In a joint statement, the Bank of Italy, bourse watchdog Consob and insurance supervisor IVASS said that international authorities were still assessing how revaluation of the stakes should be booked under IAS and IFRS accounting standards.

"Considering the particular sensitivity of the issue, it is recommended that companies provide the fullest information possible in notes to their accounts," they said in a statement.

Italian banks UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, the only two among the top five lenders that have already reported 2013 results, have included the capital gain from their revalued Bank of Italy's stake in their accounts.

