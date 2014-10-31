ROME The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo ruled out the possibility of a merger with struggling rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Friday, denying a press report that Italy's largest retail bank had been sounded out about it.

"It is in no way possible," CEO Carlo Messina told reporters on the margins of an event in Rome speaking about a possible tie-up with Monte dei Paschi.

Asked about a report in daily La Repubblica that the Bank of Italy had asked Intesa for an opinion on the matter, Messina said: "Absolutely not."

Monte Paschi has two weeks to submit plans to fill a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall that emerged after a year-long health check of lenders across the euro zone.

Speaking on the sidelines of the same event, Intesa Sanpaolo Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli ruled out that the bank, whose activities are mostly concentrated in Italy, was interested in any acquisition on its domestic market.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto,)