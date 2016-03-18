People walk past the entrance of Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) headquarters in downtown Milan, Italy, in this January 29, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

MILAN Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) PMII.MI and Banco Popolare BAPO.MI will decide by March 22 whether to accept tough conditions set by European Central Bank to approve their merger plan to create Italy's third-largest bank.

BPM and Banco Popolare have been discussing a deal for months that could kick-start further mergers between Italian banks following a government reform aimed at strengthening a fragmented industry and improving profitability.

But merger talks have stalled due to the difficulties of winning ECB approval. The two banks received a letter on Wednesday detailing the regulator's conditions - which include a strong capital base and clear governance - and board meetings will be called no later than March 22 to discuss them.

Two sources close to the matter said on Friday the banks were determined to see the plan through and were working to comply with the requests. One source said the goal was to announce the deal next week.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a statement he appreciated the determination of the two banks' management to press ahead with the merger and to satisfy the ECB's requests, saying it would create a stronger lender, able to support companies with more resources "at a time when financing investments is crucial to restart the economy".

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi also threw his weight behind Italy's need to simplify its banking system and reduce the burden of non-performing loans.

"In 2016, Italy has to solve its banking problem once and for all," he told journalists in Brussels after an EU summit.

In identical statements on Friday, BPM and Banco Popolare said the ECB wanted a combined bank to have "from the start a strong position in terms of capital and asset quality" including by taking "appropriate capital actions".

Both CEOs have ruled out seeking cash from shareholders, saying the merger would fall through if they were forced to raise capital.

But to quickly sell bad loans that combined would total a gross 27 billion euros, the banks would need to shoulder fresh losses that would erode capital.

The ECB is also demanding "a clear and efficient" governance structure, which an analyst said targeted "a convoluted governance set up" proposed by the banks. They must now submit a business plan and a draft of new by-laws within a month.

BPM's powerful union shareholders are insisting on keeping their bank as an autonomous legal entity within the merged group for at least three years, sources have said.

The ECB said no new banking licences could be granted as part of the merger, in a move which could effectively kill the deal, according to some analysts, by making it impossible to keep BPM as an independent bank.

However, a source close to the matter said it may be possible to get round this through one of the group's units which already has a banking licence.

Shares in Banco Popolare, seen by investors as the biggest loser in a failed merger due to poorer asset quality compared with BPM, lost 14 percent on Thursday as news of the ECB letter fuelled concerns about the plan failing.

Shares in Banco Popolare closed up 2.5 percent on Friday after Italy's market watchdog banned short-selling on the stock.

(Additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)