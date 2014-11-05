MILAN Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Wednesday that an offer from Hong Kong-based NIT Holdings to invest up to 10 billion euros ($12.48 billion) was too vague and unclear for it to evaluate.

In a statement issued through an Italian public relations agency on Monday, NIT Holdings proposed the investment, which would be more than three times Monte dei Paschi's market capitalisation of some 3 billion euros.

Monte dei Paschi said the offer, which it received late on Monday evening, contained insufficient details on financing and did not include other indispensable information.

"In the opinion of the bank it does not have elements of sufficient clarity to allow any evaluation by the board of directors," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday a man identifying himself as the firm's head, Perry Hammer, told Reuters by telephone that NIT intended to pursue its offer and that his company had been in touch with Monte dei Paschi management through representatives.

Asked whether NIT had bought Monte dei Paschi shares on the market, he declined to comment.

