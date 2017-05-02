Linde board to vote on Praxair merger on June 1: sources
MUNICH German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board is due to vote on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair on June 1, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Italy's sale to UBI Banca (UBI.MI) of three small banks which were rescued by Italian authorities in 2015.
The EU executive said the sale of Banca Marche, Nuova Banca Etruria and Nuova Carichieti to UBI bank did not distort competition.
The purchase by UBI Banca of the three banks "depended on their remaining non-performing loans being sold to a third party," the Commission said in a statement.
As part of that sale of bad loans, "the resolution fund injected additional capital of 810 million euros ($883.8 million) into the three bridge banks and granted a set of guarantees for risks related to the acquired entities."
The operation was considered in line with EU state aid rules, the Commission said.
LONDON Shares in Alfa Financial , which provides software for the asset finance industry, rose sharply on its debut on Friday having been priced at 325 pence per share, making it the biggest listing in London this year by market capitalization.