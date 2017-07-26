FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy minister says no interest so far from operators to build single fiber network
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
July 26, 2017 / 10:58 AM / in a day

Italy minister says no interest so far from operators to build single fiber network

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda poses during an interview with Reuters in his office in Rome, Italy November 25, 2016.Tony Gentile/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The idea of creating a single fibre-optic telecoms network in Italy makes sense but none of the players involved have so far signaled a willingness to do so, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday.

"You know I look favorably at the creation of a company to run a single network but at present this is just theoretical thinking," Calenda said at a press conference in Rome.

Italian state-controlled utility Enel and phone incumbent Telecom Italia are both currently rolling out their own separate ultrafast broadband networks.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Isla Binnie

