Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a news conference following his address to the high-level meeting on Islamist groups in the Sahel region, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ROME Italy's fragile coalition government failed at a meeting on Friday to agree on measures needed to avert a sales tax increase and rein in an overshooting budget deficit, a government source told Reuters.

"The conditions aren't in place at the moment," the source said while the cabinet meeting intended to approve the measures was still in progress.

The source added that only if parliament expresses its backing for Enrico Letta's government next week will it be possible to approve the legislation aimed at bringing the deficit inside the European Union's 3 percent ceiling.

(Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Gavin Jones)