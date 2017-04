Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta looks on during a joint news conference with Finnish counterpart Jyrki Katainen (unseen) at the end of a meeting in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME The 2014 budget law approved by the Italian cabinet on Tuesday does not contain any reduction in health spending, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said.

"There is no cut to health spending in the next three years," he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)