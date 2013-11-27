ROME The Italian government approved emergency legislation on Wednesday to cancel payment of a housing tax on main residences and to revalue commercial banks' stakes in the Bank of Italy.

Abolishing the installment of the IMU property tax, which has been repeatedly delayed by political wrangling, means a loss to the state of just over 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion), Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told reporters.

The loss will be made up by increases in advance payments of taxes due in 2014 from banks, Saccomanni said. That will increase government revenues this year but reduce them by a corresponding amount in 2014.

Italy is battling to keep its budget deficit under the European Union limit of 3 percent of output this year, after it came in precisely at 3 percent in 2012.

More positively for the country's hard-pressed lenders, the government decree approved a revaluation of bank holdings in the Bank of Italy, which Saccomanni said would help improve their capital positions. It will also produce a capital gain for the banks and up to a billion euros of increased tax revenues as a result.

The decree is immediately effective but must be approved by parliament within 60 days or it will expire.

The value of bank shares in the central bank has been frozen since the 1930s, when it was set at the equivalent of 156,000 euros. Independent experts commissioned by the Bank of Italy said the shares could now be worth 5 billion to 7.5 billion euros, based on the net present values of future dividends.

The revaluation must be approved by the European Central Bank, and Saccomanni said he knew the ECB's legal team had given a positive opinion, although it had not yet been ratified by the governing council.

($1 = 0.7367 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones.; Editing by Larry King)