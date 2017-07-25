FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In nod to Hollywood, Italian bank robbers don Trump masks for heists
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
July 24, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 6 hours ago

In nod to Hollywood, Italian bank robbers don Trump masks for heists

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said on Monday they had arrested two brothers suspected of robbing dozens of cash machines while wearing masks of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The stunt evokes the 1991 film "Point Break" starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, in which a gang of surfers don masks of ex-U.S. presidents while robbing banks. But in a statement police said the brothers had been inspired by a different film.

"Inspired by the (1997) film 'The Jackal', whose protagonist -- played by Bruce Willis -- changes the color of his car because police are in pursuit, the two brothers painted their (white) Mercedes black," the police statement said.

The brothers, aged 26 and 30, targeted cash machines near the northern Italian city of Turin.

In closed circuit footage of one of the robberies, one of the brothers in a Trump mask is seen covering the surveillance cameras in the lobby of a bank and planting an explosive in the cash dispenser.

He then ducks around a corner after lighting the fuse, just before a violent blast.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Gareth Jones

