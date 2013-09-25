New Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni attends at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday he was confident that Italy would be able to find alternative funding measures so that it could avoid a politically sensitive increase in sales tax scheduled in October.

The main value-added (VAT) rate is due to rise by 1 percentage point to 22 percent unless other resources can be found. That has led to tensions within Prime Minister Enrico Letta's coalition over demands by the centre-right partners that the increase be put off.

Saccomanni said in an interview on the La7 television channel on Wednesday that "in the end, I think we will find the billion euros" needed to be able to cancel the sales tax hike.

He said the options open to the government were "neither simple nor painless" and that it would be looking at ways to reduce ministry spending to help cover other cuts to taxes on companies and workers.

Saccomanni said on Sunday he would resign if the fragile coalition government flouts European Union deficit spending limits in favor of tax cuts.

He warned on Friday that Italy's accounts were heading toward overshooting the 3 percent deficit limit and needed to be corrected, just months after the country was taken off a black list for running excessive budget gaps in the past.

Letta's Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) agreed to govern together after inconclusive February elections, but they have been bickering ever since and both sides appear to be mulling an early vote as a way out of the alliance.

FI's group leader in the lower house, Renato Brunetta, has said the survival of the government depends on cancelling the VAT hike, and PD officials have also called for it to be scrapped.

Tensions are running high before an impending vote on whether to strip Berlusconi of his Senate seat following his final conviction for tax fraud. His party is considering quitting parliament if he is expelled, according to political sources.

Saccomanni said on Wednesday he was confident good sense would prevail and the government would not collapse.

"I don't believe any party has a real interest in disrupting the path of budget readjustment," he said.

