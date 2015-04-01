Italy's Finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday the government would present its updated three-year budget plan to Parliament late next week.

The Economic and Financial Document (DEF) will observe European Union rules governing the national budget "as expansively as possible", Padoan said during testimony to parliament in Rome.

The government had been expected to present the DEF, including official new estimates for the long-stagnant economy's growth outlook, by April 10.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)