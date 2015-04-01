U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
ROME Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday the government would present its updated three-year budget plan to Parliament late next week.
The Economic and Financial Document (DEF) will observe European Union rules governing the national budget "as expansively as possible", Padoan said during testimony to parliament in Rome.
The government had been expected to present the DEF, including official new estimates for the long-stagnant economy's growth outlook, by April 10.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.