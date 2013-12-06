Runners brave cold and snow for North Pole marathon
Wrapped warmly against the cold, a group of runners set off for the barren white landscape for one very cool race - the North Pole Marathon.
ROME An elephant broke out of a Rome circus on Friday, causing panic and drawing crowds of curious residents as she wandered around a northern suburb before being cornered by police, Italian press reported.
The elephant, named Mia, had almost reached a motorway exit road after two hours on the run by the time police caught up with her.
The circus owners recaptured her as she stopped at a roundabout during a moment of indecision, the news agency Ansa said.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Wrapped warmly against the cold, a group of runners set off for the barren white landscape for one very cool race - the North Pole Marathon.
MEXICO CITY Dogs with a sweet tooth can finally satisfy their ice cream cravings - at the Don Paletto parlor in Mexico City.