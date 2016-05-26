Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

People watch Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

CATANIA, Italy Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, has once again erupted, spewing red torrents of lava into the sky.

Wednesday's eruption was short but explosive, with bubbling lava filling one of the craters the whole day. There was still some sporadic activity on Thursday.

Mountain guides working on the 3,330 meter (10,925 ft)volcano on the island of Sicily brought up groups of tourists to watch the spectacle.

"It is erupting from the central crater, it is magnificent," American tourist Mary Canaval said during a climb on Wednesday.

The volcano can burst into action several times a year. The last major eruption was in 1992.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Toby Chopra)