Enrico Letta, Italy's Prime Minister, speaks at the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the Opening Bell in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Chip East

ROME Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 11.5 billion euros ($15.54 billion) in October, narrowing slightly from a 13-billion-euro shortfall in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

The cumulative deficit in the ten months of the year amounted to around 87 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations, much higher than the deficit during the same period of last year.

The Treasury did not provide cumulative numbers and said that the October result was in line with its end-year objective.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of the gap between central government spending and income, differs from the broader "general government" accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing countries' deficit performances.

Italy approved emergency measures last month to try to hold this year's deficit at 3 percent of output, which would be bang on the ceiling imposed by the European Union and exactly in line with last year's result.

($1 = 0.7402 euros)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones.)