ROME Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Wednesday that the European Union should seek to weaken the "bloody" high euro-dollar exchange rate to help boost exports and the economy.

"The exchange rate is unbalanced, and the goal for the whole EU must be to change this bloody $1.36-$1.38 (per euro) rate," Letta said a talk to staff and diplomats at the Foreign Ministry.

