The logo of Poste Italiane is seen in Rome, Italy February 24, 2016. Reuters/Tony Gentile

LONDON The chief executive of Poste Italiane (PST.MI) expects the state to continue to reduce its stake in the recently privatized group to around 30 percent, he said on Wednesday, adding that he would be ready if some of the shares were to be sold off this year.

The Italian government owns 65 percent of Poste Italiane after selling a 35 percent stake last October in a stock market flotation that raised 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

"It's reasonable to expect the Treasury to lower its stake in Poste in the coming years to bring it in line with holdings it has in other state-controlled groups," Francesco Caio told Reuters in an interview.

Italy still owns around 30 percent of oil company Eni (ENI.MI) and defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI. It controls 23 percent of the country's biggest utility Enel.

"We're ready by definition for a new stake sale but it's the Treasury's decision," Caio said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Separately, Caio ruled out Poste Italiane coming to the rescue of Italy's third-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), contrary to recent media speculation.

"I deny any involvement of Poste in a potential rescue of Monte dei Paschi. Poste will not become a lender," he said.

The group is looking instead for acquisitions to strengthen its parcel division, he said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Valentina Za, Greg Mahlich)