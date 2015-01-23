DAVOS, Switzerland Italian central bank chief Ignazio Visco declined comment on Friday when asked if he would run for the Italian presidency succeeding Giorgio Napolitano who resigned last week, but did not rule it out.

Asked at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether he was in line for the largely figurehead role, Visco said in English: "Would you allow me not to answer at all to this question. It is a question which should not be put unless you really want to talk with a coffee and some nice conversation."

Pressed further to say whether he was a candidate, he added: "There is nothing. I've never been told anything."

Visco's name has been mentioned among possible contenders along with former prime minister Romano Prodi, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and constitutional court judge Sergio Mattarella.

