A logo of Italian state railways ''Ferrovie dello Stato'' is seen at the Tiburtina rail station in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

CERNOBBIO, Italy Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) is aiming for a bourse listing next year, its chief executive said on Friday, adding parts of the business rather than the group as a whole would be listed.

Speaking at the Ambrosetti conference, Chief Executive Stefano Mazzoncini said the business plan the group will present at the end of September will contain a study of which assets Ferrovie dello Stato was likely to list.

"We are considering the listing of one or more units ... not the entire group," Mazzoncini said, adding the privatization was set for next year.

The listing of some of the assets of Ferrovie would mark a strategy change for the treasury, which said in January it planned to sell a stake in the railways' holding company.

Under the umbrella of Ferrovie dello Stato, profitable high-speed trains co-exist with less efficient regional and commuter services. The group is currently wholly owned by the treasury.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina)