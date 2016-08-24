One dead, two injured as fire scorches woodland near Athens
ATHENS One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said.
ROME Italy's government is in touch with the country's civil protection agency after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck central Italy early on Wednesday near the city of Perugia, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's spokesman said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)
ATHENS One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said.
SEATTLE The collapse of a tunnel used to store radioactive waste at one of the most contaminated U.S. nuclear sites has raised concerns among watchdog groups and others who study the country's nuclear facilities because many are aging and fraught with problems.